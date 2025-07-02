Mostly cloudy skies, spotty showers and temperatures in the low 90s across North Texas

Watch CBS News
By Brittany Rainey

Scattered showers, storms possibles as warmth and cloudy cover continues for North Texas
Another cloudy start Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Spotty showers are ongoing mainly west of I-35, where deeper moisture is in place.

We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and even an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

No severe weather is expected, but lightning and gusty winds are possible with any stronger storm.

The clouds will help keep temperatures below average, topping out in the lower 90s.

We remain in the same pattern through the 4th of July with continued spotty showers, partly sunny skies, and highs in the low 90s.

Skies brighten a bit this weekend, boosting temperatures back into the mid-90s and feels like temperatures to 103-105. 

