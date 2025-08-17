Extreme heat continues as chances for rain, storms increase this week across North Texas

Extreme heat continues for North Texas as round of rain, storms move in this week

Another above-average day is on tap for North Texas.

High temperatures this time of the year typically are around 96 degrees, but most of the area will reach into the upper 90s on Sunday.

The moist airmass over the region will make the feel-like temperature increase, ranging from 100 to 107 degrees in the afternoon. Hence, the National Weather Service has issued another Heat Advisory for dangerously hot temperatures until 8 p.m.

The heat combined with the moisture and the moderately unstable environment will promote the chance of a few isolated storms. Cities to the west and the east have the highest potential for activity.

An active forecast is expected this next week with daily storm opportunities. Monday and Tuesday, a few storms will be possible, but Wednesday through Friday, the rain chances increase.

A cold front will drape across North Texas starting Wednesday. As of now, no severe weather is expected. However, any storm that does initiate has the potential for strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The cold front will also usher in cooler temperatures by the end of the week.