Heat indices to range from 97 to over 100 degrees across North Texas as summer begins

Summer is officially here! The longest day of the year containing 14 hours and 18 minutes of daylight has passed. Sunday will still be long, just three seconds shorter than Saturday.

Cloud cover will decrease, becoming sunny by the afternoon. The solar radiation will allow for temperatures to peak in the lower to mid-90s, with a heat index values ranging from 97 to 103 degrees. Winds are coming from the south, gusting around 25 mph.

North Texas should stay dry this week, however, there is a possibility of an isolated storm or two popping up in the evening. If one does ignite, lightning and brief rainfall is expected.

Due to a lingering ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the dry and warm pattern continues into the first full week of summer. Highs will stay in the middle 90s and lows in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates!