North Texas to see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 80s opening weekend of State Fair of Texas

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick

CBS Texas

It will be an amazing day across North Texas, weather-wise, on Saturday.

Temperatures will climb in the mid-80s by lunch, and the high temperature for the day is expected to reach 89 degrees by the 3 to 4 p.m. hour.

Also, dew point temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday, meaning it will feel comfortable outside.

Mostly sunny skies are expected, with increasing cloud cover on Sunday and Monday. This is due to the upper-level ridge weakening and a disturbance in the desert southwest. Though the cloud cover will increase, conditions will stay dry this weekend into next week.

The average high temperature for DFW this time of the year is around 85 degrees; however, over the next week, temperatures will stay above average.

The official start to October is Wednesday, and highs will likely be in the low 90s.

Lauren Bostwick

Lauren Bostwick

