Another round of strong to severe storms expected this week for North Texas

It has been an active night for North Texas with strong storms producing hail and damaging winds. In fact, the largest hail stone report was near Dublin at 2" in diameter. Though the first round of storms is ending, the second round is coming Sunday afternoon.

Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level 2 out of 5 risk for scattered severe storms to the east of I-35 in the late afternoon through the evening. Hail estimated at 2" or larger (tennis ball size) will be possible, as well as damaging winds.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and winds will come from the south around 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times. A quick reprieve from the heat is expected on Monday with temperatures near average. However, the mercury will climb well above normal once again on Tuesday.

The heat, moisture, and an advancing front will lead to another severe threat late Tuesday night. The front stalls are leading to another threat on Wednesday.

The rest of the week will remain unsettled with another disturbance expected on Thursday, keeping the rain in the forecast through the weekend. Stay tuned for the latest First Alert Weather updates.