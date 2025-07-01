Watch CBS News
Showers linger over North Texas, keeping temperatures in the low 90s

By Brittany Rainey

Some isolated showers, clouds linger as temperatures hit mid-90s in North Texas
Some isolated showers, clouds linger as temperatures hit mid-90s in North Texas

Welcome to July, North Texans!

Showers and some non-severe storms moved south from Oklahoma Monday evening and lingered into Tuesday morning for areas west of I-35.

As a weak frontal boundary lingers over the area, spotty showers will continue through Wednesday. The best rain chances are for areas west of I-35, and only about 20%-30%.

The additional cloud cover will keep temperatures seasonal in the lower 90s on Tuesday afternoon.

weather-1.png

We will be watching for more moisture to move up from the south Thursday evening into Friday morning, keeping the low-end rain chances in the forecast.

It looks like cloud cover will greet us Friday morning, with a few showers on First Alert radar, and then give way to afternoon sunshine.

High pressure strengthens on Saturday and Sunday, boosting temperatures a few degrees and keeping skies brighter. 

weather-2.png
