Severe weather threat diminishes across North Texas Saturday afternoon, as colder temps move in

It has been an active week with rounds of storms and heavy rainfall. In the past 24 hours, around 1-4 inches of rain fell, which was much needed. However, too much rain fell too quickly, prompting flash flood warnings to be issued across North Texas Saturday morning.

A few stronger storms will be possible for Eastern Texas Saturday afternoon, but for most of the region, the threat will diminish throughout the day.

Temperatures will linger in the 50s. Since a cold air mass is settling in across North Texas, temperatures are expected to plummet overnight.

Sunday morning lows will be chilly in the 30s and 40s. However, after factoring in the wind arriving from the north with gusts up to 25 mph, the "feels like" temperature will be near freezing.

So, bundle up. Temperatures will dip 20 to 25 degrees below average.

Another cold morning is anticipated on Monday, but in the afternoon, the forecast will be spectacular.

Next week, conditions will stay mild, sunny and warm. Well-deserved after this past week!  

