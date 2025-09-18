North Texas temperatures linger above average with rain chances into next week

Low 90s, rain chances stick around North Texas until next week

Low 90s, rain chances stick around North Texas until next week

Low 90s, rain chances stick around North Texas until next week

Thursday in North Texas will be another day of sunny skies and afternoon temperatures above average in the mid-90s.

An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon due to daytime heating, but the chances will drop as the sun sets.

The First Alert weather team is tracking a cold front currently in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. It heads southeast on Thursday and will be near the Red River early Friday morning.

The front is weak, but it may push some showers and storms into North Texas' northern counties on Friday.

Severe weather is not expected but an isolated strong storm is possible.

Daytime heating will lead to isolated afternoon showers through the weekend.

The next cold front looks to arrive Monday evening into Tuesday, bringing more rain chances and cooler temperatures for next week.