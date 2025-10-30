Chilly Thursday morning in North Texas with nice Halloween weather on deck

North Texas is waking up to the coldest temperatures in the region since early April, and the First Alert Weather team has called a First Alert Weather Day due to the cold.

A frost advisory is in effect for counties west of I-35 until 9 a.m. and a freeze warning impacts counties even farther west.

Temperatures are 5 to 15 degrees colder than Wednesday morning. Temperatures in Graham and Breckenridge, west of the Metroplex, are starting off in the mid-30s.

Make sure kids at the bus stop are bundled up, as the cold will be a shock to the system.

High temperaures Thursday afternoon will reach the mid-60s, and winds will be much lighter than they were on Wednesday.

Halloween is looking beautiful with lots of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds will fill in as trick-or-treaters are out gathering their candy.

The next cold front will arrive on Saturday, which could bring a few showers during the day. It will also bring another shot of cooler air, keeping highs in the 60s through the weekend.