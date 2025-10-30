Watch CBS News
Chilly Thursday morning in North Texas with nice Halloween weather on deck

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

North Texas is waking up to the coldest temperatures in the region since early April, and the First Alert Weather team has called a First Alert Weather Day due to the cold.

A frost advisory is in effect for counties west of I-35 until 9 a.m. and a freeze warning impacts counties even farther west.

frost-and-freeze-103025.png

Temperatures are 5 to 15 degrees colder than Wednesday morning. Temperatures in Graham and Breckenridge, west of the Metroplex, are starting off in the mid-30s.

Make sure kids at the bus stop are bundled up, as the cold will be a shock to the system.

High temperaures Thursday afternoon will reach the mid-60s, and winds will be much lighter than they were on Wednesday.

today-103025.png

Halloween is looking beautiful with lots of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds will fill in as trick-or-treaters are out gathering their candy.

The next cold front will arrive on Saturday, which could bring a few showers during the day. It will also bring another shot of cooler air, keeping highs in the 60s through the weekend.

7-day-103025.png

