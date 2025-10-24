Strong thunderstorms coming to North Texas Friday night, flooding possible on Saturday

Friday started out damp in North Texas after overnight rainfall, leading to slick early morning commutes for some. Most of the day will be breezy and humid with cloud cover and a few passing showers possible.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect due to a line of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will roll into North Texas from Friday evening into Saturday morning, bringing threats of damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

The storms will reach the western part of North Texas at around 8 p.m., and will hit the Metroplex between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Despite only 1.35" of rain this entire fall so far, a flood watch is in place for the Metroplex to the east. The watch runs from 7 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. Most of the region will see 1-3 inches of rain, with some spots getting up to 5 inches.

The worst of the system is likely to move out of North Texas by early Saturday morning. However, as the area of low pressure moves to the north, more rain could come on Saturday afternoon.

Once that rain clears up late Saturday night, dry weather and seasonal temperatures return into next week.