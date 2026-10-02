Another round of rain for North Texas on Friday, one day after storms, flooding impacted the region

Another round of storms will move across North Texas Friday morning.

A flood watch that was set to expire at 7 a.m. was extended to 7 p.m. The rain will add to what fell on Thursday, which turned out to be the ninth-wettest day ever in the month of October for the region. DFW received more rain on Thursday than it did in all of July, August and September combined.

Friday's storms will move in from the south, crossing the I-20 corridor around sunrise. Additional flooding is the main risk.

Rain and storms will persist through the afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be during the morning commute. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s, the first time with highs in the 70s since May.

Saturday will be cloudy, rainy and mild, More waves of showers and a few storms are possible, with highs topping out in the mid-70s. The rain chances start to taper off on Sunday at just 30%, and highs returning to the low 80s.

Sunshine returns next week, with highs in the 80s.