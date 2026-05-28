Rain chances drop as hot and humid weather takes over North Texas through this weekend

Most of North Texas woke up Thursday to dry and muggy conditions this morning with temperatures in the 60s. A weakening thunderstorm may produce a few light showers or sprinkles west of Fort Worth.

An isolated shower or rumble will be possible in the afternoon with warmer temperatures in the upper 80s. Feels-like temperatures will reach the lower 90s.

Looking ahead to Friday and into the weekend, rain chances have decreased. There is only a 10% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm each afternoon at peak daytime heating.

A ridge of high pressure builds in and keeps North Texas mainly dry but much warmer. Temperatures soar into the 90s and the heat index will rise up into the upper 90s. By Monday, feels-like temperatures could reach 100 degrees!

Isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast next week along with more heat and humidity, especially on Monday just in time for the first day or meteorological summer!