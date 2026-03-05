Calm weather in North Texas on Thursday before severe storm chances return on Friday

The weather in North Texas will be much quieter on Thursday after heavy rain fell across the region on Wednesday. While the official reading was of 1.55 inches of rain at the airport, radar indicated that parts of the area say much higher totals.

Part of Van Zandt County received an estimated 8.3 inches. That much rain over the span of a few hours led to dangerous flooding.

On Thursday, the is a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and isolated storms in North Texas, mainly during the early afternoon. There is a small chance for a few storms in the evening that that would bring a level one (marginal) risk to areas northwest of the Metroplex.

First Alert Weather Days in place for Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, as the chance for severe weather increases.

Friday has the biggest expected chance of severe weather, with most of the region under a level two (slight) risk. All forms of severe weather are possible, and the risk of localized flooding continues if there is similar rain to Wednesday.

The storms could continue overnight and into Saturday, but the main threat on Saturday will be flooding. It's not out of the question for some parts of North Texas to receive up to an additional 4 inches of rain by the end of the weekend.

The unsettled weather pattern continues into the middle of next week.