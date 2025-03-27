Chance of rain and storms in North Texas on Rangers Opening Day

On Texas Rangers Opening Day, North Texas woke up to mostly cloudy skies.

Despite a high temperature in the mid-70s, the roof at Globe Life Field will be closed for Thursday's game, according the stadium's X account. There is a 20-40% chance of isolated rain and storms during the afternoon; first pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Friday due to more widespread rain in the forecast, along with some embedded thunderstorms.

Some of the storms could be strong enough to be classified as severe in the late morning hours and into the afternoon. There severe threat is marginal, and only for the southeast side of North Texas.

The temperature is on Friday will only warm into the upper 60s. For the weekend, temperatures will return to the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring a small chance of rain and a slight risk of severe storms. The largest threats would be damaging winds and some large hail.

A cold front will move through on Sunday, dropping high temperatures to the low 70s for Monday. Highs return to the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.