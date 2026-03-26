Warm weather continues for North Texas on Thursday before cold front brings winds, drop in temperatures

North Texas is off to another mild start Thursday morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. The warm temperatures will continue throughout the day, with clouds early giving way to sunshine and breezy winds in the afternoon.

High temperatures in the upper 80s will likely fall just short of the record, which is 91. A fire threat continues across counties to the west.

Wind speeds will increase by Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches North Texas area, with gusts between 35-45 mph. Because the cold front will bring in a good amount of cloud cover during the day, expect a big drop in temperatures. Highs will range from the 60s along the Red River to the mid-70s across DFW.

The cold front will drop temps into the 60s on Saturday, before quickly warming back up into the 80s on Palm Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures stay above average with a small chance for a few storms returning by Wednesday.