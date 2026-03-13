Weather whiplash for North Texas: Temperatures to reach the 80s this weekend before falling into the 30s on Monday

Another pleasant day is in store for North Texas on Friday.

Temperatures on Friday morning are not as cold as they were on Thursday due to the winds from the south. The southerly breeze will continue to warm temperatures to the mid-70s in the afternoon, making it a great day for attending the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

Some changes are in store for this weekend. Expect breezy conditions with warm temperatures on Saturday as highs rise up into the lower 80s.

Highs in the 80s continue on Sunday, but it will be very windy, with gusts possibly reaching up to 50 mph. A wind advisory from the National Weather Service is also likely. The high winds will also increase the fire threat across North Texas. There is also an isolated chance for a severe storm by early evening for areas far to our east and southeast of the Metroplex as this front moves through.

Winter will make a brief return to North Texas on Monday morning. Temperatures will be near freezing in the Metroplex, with a freeze likely in other areas. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s across the region.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for both Sunday and Monday.

While Monday will feel like winter, temperatures will climb throughout the week, reaching the upper 80s by Thursday. All signs are pointing towards the first 90 degree day of the year as soon as next Friday.