After chilly Thursday morning, warm winter weather returns to North Texas

Thursday is starting out chilly for North Texas, but after today there are no more mornings in the 30s for at least another seven to ten days. Jackets will be needed in the morning, and sunglasses in the afternoon.

High temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 60s, and it's only the beginning of what is a much-needed warming trend across the region.

High pressure builds in and temperatures will continue to warm over the coming days. Highs will be near 80 on Friday and drop down into the lower 70s on Saturday as a weak front moves through. By Super Bowl Sunday, North Texas will be back in the mid-70s, which will be great for any outdoor plans.

Looking ahead to next week, high temperatures remain the in the 70s. An upper-level low will move across North Texas, bringing a chance for some rain to the area. As of now the chances low, but we will fine-tune the forecast as the system gets closer.