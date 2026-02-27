Beautiful weekend ahead for North Texas before rain chances increase into next week

North Texas has a beautiful end to the work week in store, with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. The region will likely set a new record for the winter with the most days above 80 degrees on Friday or Saturday, breaking the previous record of 14.

Conditions this weekend will be warm and dry, perfect for outdoor plans like the Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth.

Meteorological spring starts on Sunday with temperatures well above average. A cold front moves through into Monday, knocking temperatures down into the 70s. The front may stall across part North Texas, so areas to the north will remain cooler while the Metroplex is warmer.

Into next week, the weather pattern will shift. A ridge of high pressure will break down, which opening the door for a series of disturbances to move through.

These disturbances will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms from the middle to the end of next week. North Texas will see at least an inch of rain, with some models predicting as much as three inches.