Temperatures in North Texas remain above average ahead of heavy rain on Saturday

By Michael Autovino

Thursday morning is off to a cool start in North Texas with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. 

On Friday, the high will reach 80 with increasing clouds and humidity. The region will stay dry through the day, but rain chances will quickly increase overnight into Saturday. 

A First Alert Weather Day is in place on Saturday due to rounds of disruptive rain and storms.  A few strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats.

Any plans for Valentine's Day should be indoors, but on the bright side, it looks a through the bulk of the heavy rain will be done by early afternoon. A few lingering showers and rumbles will still be possible in the evening.

Rainfall amounts look to stay between a half-inch to 1.5 inches for most locations, with isolated amounts up to 2 inches especially for areas to the southeast.

North Texas will continue to dry out overnight into Sunday, setting the stage for a beautiful close to the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s for Presidents' Day and then into the 80s by Tuesday.

