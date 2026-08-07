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Slim rain chances this weekend may break up long stretch of summer heat in North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Another hot day is in store for North Texas on Friday, with temperatures reaching 101 degrees and feels-like temperatures around 102. 

There is a very slim chance of rain to the east of the Metroplex, with more isolated chances Friday night and into Saturday morning.

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Looking ahead to the weekend, North Texas will see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with a 20% chance for a few showers to hold together as they build in from the north. It is not yet clear if the storms will hold together or fall apart.

High pressure will move to the west just enough to allow for those storms to move south and open the door for a rise in humidity. Temperatures return to 100 on Sunday, and the triple-digits will continue into next week.

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