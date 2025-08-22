Hot weekend ahead for North Texas before cold front brings rain, drop in temps next week

Parts of Fort Worth were hit with an isolated storm Friday morning, a sign of what's to come for the North Texas region throughout the day.

Outside of the isolated rain and storms, North Texas will see a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures near 100.

Plan for lots of sunshine and heat this weekend, with highs around 98 and feels-like temperatures to 104.

A cold front will arrive early next week bringing rain showers and cooler temperatures to the area.

The amount of rain that falls and how low temperatures get will depend on how far south the front travels.