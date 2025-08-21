Watch CBS News
North Texas returns to summer heat before highs fall to the mid-80s next week

By Brittany Rainey

Thursday started out dry with sunny skies across North Texas and a cold front to the south. 

Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s Thursday afternoon, but high humidity will push feels-like temperatures to near 100.

An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon afternoon, but most areas will remain day.

Spotty storms are possible again Friday. The region will dry out for the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures back in the upper 90s.

Next week brings big changes, with a cold front moving into the area bringing rain, storms and cooler temperatures.

Brittany Rainey

