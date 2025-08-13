Scattered showers linger in North Texas Wednesday before dry, warmer conditions return

Wednesday morning brought some rain in parts of North Texas as thousands of kids had their first day of school

Ellis, Henderson and Navarro counties saw the most rain. They were under flash flood warnings with widespread accumulation of 3 inches of rain, with some spots getting up to 6 inches.

Another round of rain is possible on Wednesday afternoon, with scattered showers and storms expected in some spots.

Storms would start after lunch and continue until sunset. Not everyone will see a storm, but those that do may get brief downbursts of wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

An ozone action day is also in effect across North Texas on Wednesday. It is unhealthy for those who have any respiratory or heart-related illnesses to be outside for extended amounts of time.

Rain chances will drop and temperatures will rise starting Thursday and linger into this weekend. Conditions will likely stay dry but an afternoon storm will remain a possibility.