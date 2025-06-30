Very warm week ahead with few showers possible ahead of Fourth of July in North Texas

Happy Monday! We have a beautiful day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the mid-90s.

At times, it could feel like 100 degrees, so remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or the A/C.

A weak front will reach the Red River overnight, bringing showers and a few storms to the area. No severe weather is expected, but some gusty winds and brief heavy rain are possible. Rain chances decrease the further south you live.

A few showers remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday with the front nearby, but most areas will remain dry.

Another disturbance moves up from the south Thursday night into Friday morning and could result in a few showers to start the Fourth of July.

Temperatures remain seasonal this week before heating up this weekend into the upper 90s.