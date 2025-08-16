Prepare for a hot, steamy weekend across North Texas as a new heat advisory is issued

The forecast is calling for a hot and steamy weekend, with highs topping out in the upper 90s and a heat index value as high as 108 degrees.

The extreme heat is dangerous to be outside for an extended period, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of North Texas until 8 p.m. Saturday. It's important to take precautions over the next several days and weeks as some of the hottest days of the year come to an end.

Most of North Texas will stay dry with mostly sunny skies Saturday; however, a few cities to the south of the metroplex have the potential of an isolated storm due to remnant moisture from Invest 98-L.

A few pop-up showers will be possible on Sunday as well in the late afternoon.

In the upper levels, a ridge of high pressure is pushing to the west over the next several days, allowing for a northerly flow aloft. This will bring an uptick in rain chances and a decrease in temperatures this next week.