Temporary relief from triple-digit temperatures for most of North Texas Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS – A weak cold front settled over most of the region Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures by just a few degrees.

There was also a bit of cloud cover, but they will not stick around to help keep those temperatures down.

In the Metroplex, highs will hover in the upper 90s, but increasing dew points will put the feels-like temperatures in the triple digits once again.

A weather alert is still in place for counties to the west of the metro, as a cold front has stalled from Jack County south to Hamilton County. Air temperatures will be as high as 109 degrees, with feels-like temperatures even higher. The humidity is also lower in those areas, leading to an elevated wildfire threat.

The area of high pressure will shift back east and north over the next few days, bringing triple-digit temperatures with it.

The next chance for rain is not until early next week, with a 10% chance on Monday and 20% on Tuesday. There has been no measurable rain at DFW Airport since August 9, and August rainfall is nearly an inch lower than average.