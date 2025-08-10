Temperatures to dip a few degrees this week as rain chances increase in North Texas

Temperatures remain in the mid-90s with heat indices in the triple-digits across North Texas

Happy Sunday!

Temperatures are forecasted to climb to 97 degrees by the afternoon. There is still a decent amount of moisture in the atmosphere, which will increase the feels-like temperature to 103 degrees. Winds are from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies are expected with a chance of isolated storms for the eastern counties on Sunday. No severe weather is anticipated, but strong wind gusts will remain a possibility.

As an upper-level ridge shifts to the west, an upper-level low-pressure system will influence North Texas's weather pattern this week. As a result, temperatures will remain seasonable, and rain chances will increase.

It's the first week of school for some, so make sure the kids pack an umbrella.

By the start of the next weekend, an upper-level ridge will build once again. Temperatures will climb and rain chances diminish.