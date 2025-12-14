Frigid air moves across North Texas Sunday ahead of mid-week warmup

Yes, it was just two days ago that DFW enjoyed temperatures in the 70s. However, cold winds arrived overnight to push that December warmth away, and frigid arctic air took its place.

Coats, gloves and hats are needed if you head out to support your family or friends in the BMW Dallas Marathon on Sunday morning. Temperatures will start right around freezing with wind gusts around 25 mph.

Bitter cold wind chills are expected throughout the day.

It seems every other year that North Texas gets a winter start to the Dallas marathon. The race starts with mostly cloudy skies, but the skies will clear by Sunday afternoon.

Highs will top out in the low 40s – one of the colder days DFW has had so far this season.

Lows Sunday night dip down into the 20s for the first time at DFW since last February.

The cold air is not sticking around. North Texas will quickly warm up.

After the coldest morning so far this season on Monday, it will be back in the 70s by mid-week. It will also be near record highs by next weekend.

Long-range models show the warm air is lasting until Christmas.