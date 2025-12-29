Temperatures plummet by 50 degrees across North Texas as cold front blankets area

Temperatures on Monday morning are much colder compared to Sunday, with many areas waking up to temperatures at or below the freezing mark.

North Texas will stay breezy on Monday, which makes temperatures feel colder than they actually are, but it will be less windy than it was on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the afternoon, there will be more clouds than sunshine with highs in the mid-40s. Expect another freezing night with lows in the upper 20s; however, the cold spell will be short-lived.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s by New Year's Day and will continue to stay above average. Rain chances stay out of the 7-day forecast, with the next chance possible by the middle of next week.