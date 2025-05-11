Happy Mother's Day! Enjoy the 70s before temps hit the 90s, possibly 100 across North Texas

Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy the 70s ahead of more summer-like temps this week

Temperatures are a little cooler on Sunday morning, mainly in the low to mid-50s across North Texas.

It is also a bit cloudier due to the area of low pressure to our east.

The clouds and breezy northerly winds will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

As the low continues to spin over Louisiana, it could bring an isolated shower throughout the day for areas east of I-35.

Any shower that develops will be short-lived, and no severe weather is expected.

The thicker cloud cover will keep temperatures cooler in eastern areas, while western areas see more sunshine and a warmer afternoon.

Monday is looking seasonal with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

The area of low pressure will finally move to the northeast on Monday, leaving us with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

As the area of low pressure moves away, high pressure builds in next week, giving us a taste of summer.

Temperatures will be near record starting Tuesday through Thursday.

Wednesday will be the hottest day with the ridge overhead, many areas will be in the mid/upper 90s, and some will likely hit 100.

Recent rain and ground moisture may keep DFW from hitting 100, but areas to the west and southwest will likely hit the triple digits.

After a sizzling week, the First Alert Weather team is tracking chances for rain heading into next weekend.

Have a lovely Mother's Day!