Happy Mother's Day! Enjoy the 70s before temps hit the 90s, possibly 100 across North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

Happy Mother's Day!

Temperatures are a little cooler on Sunday morning, mainly in the low to mid-50s across North Texas.

It is also a bit cloudier due to the area of low pressure to our east.

The clouds and breezy northerly winds will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

weather-1.png

As the low continues to spin over Louisiana, it could bring an isolated shower throughout the day for areas east of I-35.

Any shower that develops will be short-lived, and no severe weather is expected.

weather-2.png

The thicker cloud cover will keep temperatures cooler in eastern areas, while western areas see more sunshine and a warmer afternoon.

weather-3.png

Monday is looking seasonal with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

The area of low pressure will finally move to the northeast on Monday, leaving us with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

weather-4.png
weather-5.png

As the area of low pressure moves away, high pressure builds in next week, giving us a taste of summer.

weather-6.png

Temperatures will be near record starting Tuesday through Thursday.

Wednesday will be the hottest day with the ridge overhead, many areas will be in the mid/upper 90s, and some will likely hit 100.

Recent rain and ground moisture may keep DFW from hitting 100, but areas to the west and southwest will likely hit the triple digits.

weather-7.png

After a sizzling week, the First Alert Weather team is tracking chances for rain heading into next weekend.

weather-8.png

Have a lovely Mother's Day!

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

