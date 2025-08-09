Watch CBS News
Dallas Fire-Rescue says Northpark Center was briefly evacuated due to "accidental" fire

By Briauna Brown

Firefighters were called to Northpark Center in Dallas after an accidental fire was sparked, causing a brief evacuation Saturday morning, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters responded to the mall, located at 8687 N. Central Expressway, at about 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the roof near a stairwell by the food court.

DFR said that after an evacuation and search, firefighters found and quickly extinguished a trash fire.

DFR said according to on-scene mall personnel, the area where the fire was sparked is where employees take breaks; however, it's unclear if that's related to the fire.

There were no injuries reported. DFR said even though no specific cause of the fire has been determined, it appears to be accidental. 

