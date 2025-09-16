Dallas FedEx worker charged after hammer and gun attack on co-worker, arrest warrant shows

A hammer-wielding Dallas FedEx employee is facing charges after allegedly attacking and shooting a co-worker on Monday morning — with that co-worker's own gun, according to an arrest warrant.

Ian Hollingsworth, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in Dallas County Jail on $25,000 bond. His co-worker, Reginald Miles, was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was in stable condition, authorities said.

Attack happened outside FedEx facility

The incident occurred at the FedEx facility at 3901 Adler Drive in Dallas.

Investigators say Miles was sitting in a 2018 Nissan Sport, preparing for his 10:30 a.m. shift Monday, when Hollingsworth blocked Miles' vehicle in with his 2013 Chevrolet pickup. Hollingsworth exited and began smashing Miles' car window with a hammer.

Hammer blows, then gunfire

According to the warrant, Hollingsworth struck Miles' front driver-side window — and then Miles himself multiple times — with a hammer while arguing with him. Fearing for his life, Miles grabbed his .32 revolver, which he had owned for two decades, and got out of the car. But Hollingsworth hit Miles in the hand, knocking him to the ground and causing him to drop the revolver.

Hollingsworth picked up Miles' gun and shot him three times — twice in the shoulder and once in the chest — before driving away, the warrant said.

Ian Hollingsworth, 25 Dallas County Jail

Suspect fled, then surrendered

While Miles attempted to retreat, Hollingsworth fled in the truck to his Grand Prairie home. Police later found and arrested Hollingsworth after his father convinced him to surrender to police, the warrant said.

The hammer and revolver were found in Hollingsworth's truck, police said.

Longtime employee targeted

Miles has been a FedEx employee since 1994, while Hollingsworth has worked at FedEx since 2021.

Miles told police that Hollingsworth had accused him of giving him dirty looks in the past, but that he didn't know why the incident escalated.

Text message hints at motive

A witness received a text message from Hollingsworth at about 11:05 a.m., stating he wasn't sorry for what he had done and that he took action because others wouldn't.

Video and witnesses confirm attack

According to the warrant, a coworker witnessed the hammer being raised and heard gunshots. Another employee captured cell phone video of the attack, and surveillance footage corroborated the sequence of events.

A search of law enforcement databases showed Hollingsworth had no prior criminal history, according to authorities.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.