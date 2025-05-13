Watch CBS News
Grand jury declines to indict Dallas doctor accused of sexually assaulting child

A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Dallas neurologist who was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Dr. Samir Shah was arrested on Oct. 28, 2024. On Dec. 12, the Texas Medical Board suspended his license. 

Following reports of Shah's arrest and suspended medical license, his attorneys released a statement which said the allegations were being used as a weapon in an "ugly custody battle."

"There is no credible evidence to suggest anything other than the fact that Dr. Samir Shah is a devoted father who loves his daughters and has always prioritized their well-being," the statement said in part.

Tarrant County court records show that on May 9, a grand jury returned a no bill, which means they did not believe there was enough evidence to charge Shah with a crime.

Shah's medical license remains suspended until "the final disposition of his criminal case," according to TMB records. There is no indication yet when board will reconsider the suspension following the no-bill.

