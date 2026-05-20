Dallas police seek two people seen leaving Deep Ellum shooting that injured five

Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying two people seen on video leaving the scene of a shooting in Deep Ellum that injured five people earlier this month.

The shooting happened at 10:23 p.m. on May 5 in the 2900 block of Commerce Street, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said a man opened fire, shot five people, and fled. Three victims were taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue, and two were taken by private vehicle to a hospital. All were in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Kebart at 214-671-3668 or Lauren.Kebart@dallaspolice.gov.

About two hours later, on May 6, a second shooting occurred at Elm Street and North Crowdus Street, killing 26-year-old security guard Joseph Gray. Police said Gray was breaking up a fight when 23-year-old Detorius Tarver opened fire. Tarver was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Police shut down Deep Ellum after the second shooting.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.