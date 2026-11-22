A week after a mother of four children was shot and killed after a crash on her birthday, Dallas Police say they've arrested and charged a man in the case.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, DPD announced the arrest of 29-year-old Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna. He was booked into the Lew Sterrett Jail and is now charged with the murder of Stephanie Gonzalez.

DPD said the shooting unfolded around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 15, along the C.F. Hawn Freeway. Police said Gonzalez, who had just turned 35 years old, had been shot after being involved in a crash. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died.

Gonzalez leaves behind her husband and four children, including a baby less than 1 year old.

"I'm confused, I'm hurt, and I'm worried about her... her babies at home," Gonzalez' friend Emily said. "I know how much she loved them."

Gonzalez leaves behind her husband and four children, including a baby less than 1 year old.

"I'm confused, I'm hurt, and I'm worried about her... her babies at home," Gonzalez' friend Emily said. "I know how much she loved them."