A 35-year-old woman was fatally shot after being involved in a traffic accident on Sunday night, Dallas police said.

At around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting in the 5500 block of eastbound C.F. Hawn Freeway. Responding officers found Stephanie Gonzalez, 35, had been shot after being involved in a crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The preliminary investigation determined that Gonzalez was shot at the location after being involved in a crash.

Police did not provide any information about a suspect and said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective R. Kramer at 214-671-3608.