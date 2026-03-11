Will the Dallas Cowboys re-enter trade talks for Raiders' Maxx Crosby after Baltimore Ravens nix deal?

The blockbuster trade sending star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens is off — and the fallout from that reversal could have a ripple effect throughout the NFL on the eve of the new league year.

And some are wondering, will the Dallas Cowboys re-initiate talks to trade for the North Texas native?

Deal falls apart

The Las Vegas Raiders said Tuesday night that Baltimore backed out of the trade that was supposed to send Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round draft picks. The deal was agreed to last Friday but couldn't be finalized until Wednesday.

A person with knowledge of Baltimore's decision told The Associated Press that Crosby failed his physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those results are private.

Crosby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He missed the final two games of the season because of the injury, despite wanting to play through it at the time.

Crosby said on a recent appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that he was "ahead of schedule" in his rehab.

One of his agents, CJ LaBoy, posted on social media Tuesday night that Crosby is recovering well under the care of noted orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

"Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon," LaBoy posted. "Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons."

Crosby's addition was supposed to help lift the Ravens over the top, with the draft picks expected to be part of a rebuilding effort for the Raiders. The 28-year-old Crosby had 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss last season, and has reached double-digit sacks four times in his seven seasons.

What the Cowboys offered for Crosby ahead of Baltimore

Several teams were interested in picking up the five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, including Dallas. However, the team wasn't willing to give up multiple first-round picks to solidify the deal for Crosby, according to CBS News Sports.

It's unclear if Crosby, who grew up in Colleyville, is interested in coming back to Texas. But some NFL insiders insist that the time for Dallas to re-enter negotiations has passed after the team traded for pass rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

The Cowboys have focused on changing their defensive line after acquiring Gary and a few other former first round defensive tackles.

But trade talks aren't over, all moves become official at 3 p.m. CT. Wednesday, March 11.