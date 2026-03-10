Baltimore Ravens back out of trade for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby

The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of the trade that would have brought in star pass rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders shared a statement on social media saying, "Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time."

NFL Insider Dianna Russini said Crosby did not pass his physical.

Crosby recently told radio and television sports talk host Colin Cowherd that he was focusing on rehabilitating from left knee surgery that took place about a month ago.

The Raiders placed Crosby on injured reserve with two games remaining last season.

"I'm ahead of schedule, and it's business as usual," Crosby said. "It's my eighth surgery in seven years. It's something that I've gotten used to. It's all about perspective, about how you approach what you want to accomplish. I'm willing to run that marathon."

The Baltimore Ravens will get back both of their first round draft picks they initially offered -- in 2026 and 2027.

Reported Crosby trade to Ravens

On Friday, March 6, a boost of optimism filled Baltimore when it was reported that Crosby, a five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, had reportedly been traded to the Ravens.

The Ravens were willing to give up their first round draft picks from the next two seasons. However, according to reports, the trade was contingent on Crosby passing his physical.

Trades and free agent signings can't be made official until Wednesday, March 11.

Crosby, one of the NFL's most elite pass rushers, had 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss in 2025. He is just 28 years old.

He has 69.5 career sacks and has four double-digit sack seasons in his seven seasons.

Crosby's presence was expected to bring life and Super Bowl aspirations to the Ravens, whose defense finished tied for 28th in the league in sacks with only 30 last season.

"I'm going there with one purpose, and that's to help this team get to where it ultimately needs to be and where everybody wants to go, and that's winning the Super Bowl," Crosby said. "I know it's going to be very difficult. I know there's no guarantees in this, but I'm going to give everything in my heart and soul to bring a championship to Baltimore."

Crosby's emotional video

In a 13-minute video, Crosby said an emotional goodbye to the Raiders. He also told Ravens fans he was going to give it his all.

"I bleed silver and black," Crosby said. "That'll never change, and I'm a Raider for life. I truly want to finish, when it's all said and done, in a Raiders jersey whenever that time comes. But for the time being, it's a new day. I'm going to Baltimore. Flock Nation, everybody in the whole city of Baltimore, I've got a lot to learn. Everything is going to be new to me, and I'm excited in attacking this head on like I do everything else."