Dallas Cowboys to hold season-ending press conference Wednesday morning

After wrapping up a disappointing season, the leadership of the Dallas Cowboys is holding a season-ending press conference on Wednesday.

Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer will take questions from reporters at the team's Frisco headquarters after finishing with a 7-9-1 record in Schottenheimer's first year leading the team.

Going into the offseason, one of the team's biggest priorities is bringing back wide receiver George Pickens. He had a breakout season following a trade that brought him from Pittsburgh, catching 93 passes for more than 1,400 yards and 9 touchdowns, all career highs.

Pickens, whose rookie contract expiring, and 2023 All-Pro CeeDee Lamb gave quarterback Dak Prescott the most potent pair of pass-catchers he has had in Dallas in what was one of the best seasons of his career. Dallas also would like to keep running back Javonte Williams.

The other top priority for the offseason is fixing the defense. The Cowboys were the only team in the league to allow more than 30 points per game this season, and were also the NFL's worst against the pass. On Tuesday, the team fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one season.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys season-ending press conference

What: Dallas Cowboys season-ending press conference

Who: Owner and general manager Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

On TV: Channel 21 KTXA-TV in North Texas

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change