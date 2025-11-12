Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks out for first time since death of Marshawn Kneeland

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is speaking publicly for the first time since the death of Marshawn Kneeland last week.

Kneeland, a defensive end for the Cowboys, died at age 24, the team and local authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

Schottenheimer is set to speak to the media at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Texas DPS: Kneeland led troopers on high-speed chase

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers tried to stop Kneeland's vehicle for a traffic violation in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The driver refused to stop and troopers gave chase. DPS said the troopers lost sight of the vehicle and called off the chase.

Troopers later found the vehicle abandoned after it had crashed on the southbound lanes of the Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway in Frisco. The Star, the team headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, is nearby.

Law enforcement officers, including a Frisco PD K9 unit and drone, searched the area and found Kneeland's body at 1:31 a.m. Thursday, Frisco PD said. Authorities confirmed Kneeland died by suicide.

Cowboys to honor Marshawn Kneeland with helmet sticker

Cowboys players are expected to have input on the design of the helmet sticker that will honor Kneeland, which the team will wear for the rest of the season.

The players will also pay tribute to Kneeland by wearing specially designed t-shirts at their next two games, Monday night at Las Vegas and the following Sunday when they will host the Eagles.