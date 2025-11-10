Cowboys return from bye week with heavy hearts, begin healing after Marshawn Kneeland's death

Cowboys players returned to work at The Star in Frisco with heavy hearts on Monday after their 5-day break during the bye week.

In their first time back together after the death of teammate Marshawn Kneeland on Thursday, the team, reportedly had an emotional meeting led by Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and independent team psychologist Heather Twedell.

After the meeting, according to DallasCowboys.com reporter Tommy Yarrish, members of the Cowboys defensive line accompanied teammate Solomon Thomas and his foundation, The Defensive Line, to Metrocrest Services, a non-profit social services organization, to pack food supplies for the homeless and those in need.

"We just wanted to be around each other because we're all hurting," Thomas said. "We feel the absence and so we just want to be there to love on each other."

Cowboys to honor Marshawn Kneeland with helmet sticker

Cowboys players are expected to have input on the design of the helmet sticker that will honor Kneeland, which the team will wear for the rest of the season.

The players will also pay tribute to Kneeland by wearing specially designed t-shirts at their next two games, Monday night at Las Vegas and the following Sunday when they will host the Eagles.