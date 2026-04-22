Watch Live: Dallas Cowboys holding news conference ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys officials are set to address the media on Wednesday, the day before the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys hold two picks in the first round: the No. 12 pick and the No. 20 pick they received from the Green Bay Packers as part of the Micah Parsons trade.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones, VP of player personnel Will McClay and head coach Brian Schottenheimer will be part of the news conference.

The Cowboys will likely be looking to shore up their defense, which finished last in scoring in the NFL last year. The latest mock draft from CBS Sports shows the Cowboys taking a cornerback and an edge rusher with their two first-round picks.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys pre-draft news conference