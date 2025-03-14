Dallas couple charged with murder for selling fentanyl to overdose victim, police say

A North Texas couple is facing murder charges after allegedly supplying a woman with fentanyl, resulting in her death, the Denton Police Department said.

On Dec. 27, 2024, Denton PD said first responders were called to a home on West Hickory Street near North Texas Boulevard in response to an overdose.

A woman, later identified as 34-year-old Amber Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Morris' cause of death as "fentanyl bromazolam, diazepam toxicity."

During the investigation, Denton police detectives found that Taylor Lambert, 29, and Matthew "Hunter" Clark, 38, both of Dallas, sold fentanyl to Morris before her death. A murder warrant was then issued for Lambert.

On March 12, the Texas Department of Public Services arrested Lambert in Richardson. After interviewing Lambert, Denton PD issued an arrest warrant for Clark.

On March 13, Texas DPS arrested Clark in Dallas.

Denton PD said Lambert is currently in the Denton County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Bond has not yet been set for Clark.

8th fentanyl murder arrest in Denton

According to Denton PD, the arrests of Lambert and Clark have been recorded as the eighth fentanyl murder arrest in the city since a state law went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023. The law created a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death.

Drug addiction resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, here are some North Texas resources that may help:

Winning the Fight – a nonprofit organization that provides drug education, support and necessary resources to youth and families, including free naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses, training and support groups. Contact information: 972-467-7704.

Solutions of North Texas – a nonprofit organization that offers a full range of substance abuse treatment services and guidance to families. Contact information: 940-898-6202.