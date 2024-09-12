Dallas musician installing free Narcan vending machines in Deep Ellum to combat opioid overdoses

DALLAS – In a corner of Dallas known for its hip, cool, and creative vibe, something new is coming to Deep Ellum. The goal of this latest installation is to save lives by fighting fentanyl's fatal consequences with access, information, and convenience.

"I'm an individual trying to prove something to the world. Right? So you get on Craigslist, you spend 100 bucks, you get two machines," said Anthony Delabano, a local musician. "You call your friends, say, 'Hey, can you do some art?' And they're like, 'Yeah.' I'm like, 'Let's do it.'"

Delabano is installing repurposed, second-hand vending machines to dispense free Narcan at the Deep Ellum Community Center. A QR code on the machines will provide training and resources.

"Narcan, when used within the first 5 minutes – and that's what's important here – is 80% effective in reversing an opioid overdose," said Delabano, who is also the COO of Conscience Conduit.org and has launched a nonprofit to help creatives get free mental health support.

"I want to help these people," said Delabano. "These are MY people… you know what I mean?"

Indeed, who has not in some way been touched by addiction? For Delabano, whether it was friends lost to suicide, addiction, or both, trauma has been a lifelong companion. "I've overcome a lot," he said.

Now, 11 years sober, Delabano insists that providing free Narcan gives opioid users—even those not addicted—a chance to survive that mistake. He dismisses any criticism that making Narcan available encourages drug use.

"I tell them to do their research because there's proof out there that it does not," said Delabano. "It actually decreases and improves the likelihood of somebody getting help."

Similar efforts are underway in cities around the country, including Austin. A spokesperson for the N.I.C.E. Project there told CBS News Texas about the four vending machines, "they get used daily, some more than others, but we restock every other day."

Advocates say every opportunity to save lives should be explored.

"The mistakes that most people—in my opinion—have made throughout their life at least once, is now costing kids their life," said Peter Pursley with Livegy. "They don't get to learn from it."

Livegy is partnering in the Deep Ellum effort to provide free Narcan. Pursley said he lost an older brother to fentanyl poisoning and is convinced that access and education can save lives.

"I'm frankly, I'm tired of seeing moms talking about the kids that are no longer here. I see it every day. I hear it every day," said Pursley, struggling for composure. "I'm tired."

The Narcan vending machine effort will launch on Sunday at a community gathering slated for noon until 2 p.m. at the Deep Ellum Community Center, 2528 Elm St. in Dallas. The public is invited, and training on using the life-saving drug will also be provided.

"You can't fight an addiction when you're dead," said Delabano. "And there are many times that I could have, should have died, and I finally got help. And that's the moment we're waiting on."