Dallas County inmate van involved in crash, sheriff's office says

Some Dallas County inmates and a van driver are recovering after a crash in Arlington Tuesday morning.

The Arlington Police Department said at around 7:20 a.m., a van was transporting inmates when it was involved in an accident on I-30 at Highway 360.

APD said a pickup truck switched lanes in front of the van and abruptly came to a stop.

"We believe the van attempted to brake, but ultimately rear-ended the pickup," APD said.

All of the inmates and the driver were taken to local hospitals to be evaluated.

There were multiple inmates on board the van at the time of the crash and all of them were accounted for, but APD did not say exactly how many inmates there were. They were all taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

One DCSO employee was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.