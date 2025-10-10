Ex-Dallas County juvenile officer accused of assaulting teen who allegedly touched his bald head, affidavit says

A former Dallas County juvenile detention officer is facing a first-degree felony charge after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old in custody — reportedly after the teen touched the officer's bald head, authorities said.

Stephen Puzio, 35, was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the Sept. 21 incident.

Chokehold, loss of consciousness

According to an arrest affidavit, Puzio placed the teen in a chokehold for about 12 seconds, causing him to lose consciousness, then stepped on his face.

Puzio was reportedly fired after the incident, which occurred around 7 p.m. at the Lyle B. Medlock Residential Treatment Center in the 1500 block of East Langdon Road in Dallas.

Teen hospitalized with facial injuries

The teen was taken to Children's Medical Center with a broken nose, chipped teeth, a swollen eye and other facial injuries, including a visible shoe print on his face, the affidavit said.

Staff initially claimed the teen had fallen from a bunk bed. But a supervisor who reviewed surveillance footage saw Puzio place the teen in a headlock and throw him to the ground after the teen touched his head while watching TV, according to the affidavit.

Video contradicts initial report

The affidavit states the teen ran away, and Puzio chased him, slid a chair toward him, and placed him in a chokehold while demanding an apology. The teen lost consciousness and fell, and Puzio then appeared to step on his head. The teen later stood up, holding his head.

Teen says he couldn't breathe

In a statement to investigators, the teen said he had been playing when he touched Puzio's head. He said the officer became angry, punched him, and put him in a chokehold, demanding an apology. The teen said he couldn't speak because he couldn't breathe, briefly blacked out, and suffered facial injuries.

CBS News Texas has reached out for comment from Puzio's attorney.