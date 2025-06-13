First measles case confirmed in Dallas County, officials say

Dallas County has confirmed its first case of measles in 2025, health officials announced.

The patient, a woman in her mid-20s, was contagious from May 30 through June 7 and visited two public locations in Plano during that time.

Vaccinated but still infected

A handout photo from the CDC shows a measles rash on a child's face. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Phil Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said the woman was fully vaccinated, which makes the case rare.

"The person is in her mid-20s. She was actually fully vaccinated, which is quite unusual, rare," Huang said.

Despite the diagnosis, the woman has not shown symptoms.

"She's actually asymptomatic. No symptoms at this point, and she's doing well," Huang said.

Public exposure sites identified

Officials said the woman visited Lemma Coffee in Plano from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 31 and First Baptist Plano from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on June 1.

Health officials urge vaccination

Huang emphasized the importance of vaccination and monitoring for symptoms.

"The best thing everyone can do is to get up to date on the vaccine. If not, then monitor for any symptoms if you went to those places," he said.

Recognizing measles symptoms

Measles symptoms can include fever, runny nose, bloodshot eyes and a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads downward.

"Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000 because we have good vaccination rates," Huang said. "The vaccine is very safe and effective. It's about 97% effective."

Unvaccinated at higher risk

Health officials warn that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk. Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno, director at Children's Health Plano, said complications can be serious.

"About 20% of people may need to be hospitalized. About 5% of people will develop pneumonia or respiratory complications. About 8% of people may develop diarrhea," she said.

No link to West Texas outbreak

Dallas County's case does not appear to be connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in West Texas.