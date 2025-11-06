Dallas council members learn that $25 million ICE funding is not all it's cracked up to be

A controversial financial incentive offered to the Dallas Police Department by the federal government had those critical of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions sounding off inside a joint city council committee meeting on Thursday morning.

Dallas city leaders heard from over 70 people, supporters and opponents of using police officers to conduct immigration enforcement.

Almost all were opposed to this reported $25 million offer by ICE to train DPD officers to arrest people for being here illegally.

But the hearing, which included the Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux and ICE officials, had both of them giving conflicting information about the 287g program, which left many council members confused and frustrated.

What is the 287(g) program?

Since 1996, state and local law enforcement agencies like police departments and sheriff's offices have been able to partner with the Department of Homeland Security to conduct some immigration enforcement duties through a voluntary program called 287(g).

There are three models within 287(g) that departments can cooperate with:

Serving administrative warrants in jails.

Executing civil immigration warrants on behalf of the federal government.

Conducting limited immigration enforcement activities.

Earlier this year, the Texas Legislature passed a law requiring all county sheriff's departments to participate in at least one of the 287(g) models.

Dallas residents voice concern over immigration enforcement program

"It's now blatantly obvious that the people being targeted are not criminals," one Dallas resident said.

"This issue should not be used as a political weapon and we humans, immigrants, we shouldn't be used as political pawns," another Dallas resident said.

Activists and average citizens filled the council chamber inside Dallas City Hall, demanding that the city reject an offer to join 287g.

The federal program would reimburse law enforcement agencies if they arrest those who are in the US illegally, in addition to their regular duties.

A handful spoke in favor of the idea, while outside City Hall, there were protests and demonstrations by those on both sides of the issue.

Dallas police rejected $25 million federal offer to help ICE with immigration enforcement, Chief Comeaux says

Comeaux revealed that the offer from ICE, which he already declined, was not a free $25 million check but rather the highest amount possible as a reimbursement for officers' pay.

But to get that amount would require all 3,200 officers to get training and for each to make at least one arrest.

The chief says he's concerned about the impact on 911 response times and that the financial reimbursement also came with an unrealistic quota of 50 arrests a day.

ICE officials denied that any quotas are attached to the program, but struggled to explain details of how it would be implemented

"You take 250 officers away from patrol, it would hurt us really bad," said Comeaux. "Call times with skyrocket."

At the end of the hearing, all of the council members present said they support Comeaux's decision not to accept the offer.

ICE says the offer will remain on the table even if DPD chooses not to accept it for now.