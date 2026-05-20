Dallas council debates future of City Hall with no action taken

The debate over the fate of Dallas City Hall continued Wednesday as city council members heard from residents, business owners, and consultants about what they want to see happen with the building.

Consultants briefed the council on the first phase of the proposed City Hall repair program. While no final recommendations or cost estimates were presented, they outlined two potential approaches. One option would require a full three‑to‑five‑year overhaul, forcing staff to vacate the building entirely. The second would spread repairs over roughly 10 years while keeping the building open through phased construction, though consultants said that approach could be more expensive in the long term.

The work would include upgrades to electrical systems, repairs to the parking garage, generators, HVAC systems, and other major infrastructure needs.

Property owner pushes for redevelopment

For many residents, emotions remain high. Longtime downtown property owner Kathy Vergos urged the city to demolish the building and redevelop the site.

"I am here today to support redeveloping the current city hall site, because I still believe downtown can succeed," Vergos said.

Vergos owns a property across the street that has sat vacant for a year. It previously housed her restaurant, Streetside Café, as well as other businesses. She said homelessness, crime, and aging infrastructure have made it difficult for businesses to survive downtown, and she believes the current City Hall building contributes to that decline.

"The upstairs was a security system company, but she didn't last very long a few months. Subway was here for years, but we have homeless, we had to put this gate," Vergos said. "It needs to be redeveloped, it's just sitting there all these years, 50 years, it hasn't brought any new businesses or activities. We have no downtown. Everybody is moving away to the suburbs, they're not coming downtown, they're afraid."

Preservation advocates push back

Others argued that City Hall is an important part of Dallas history and should be preserved. Longtime resident and real estate investor Ed Zahra said demolishing a building that is already paid for would not make financial sense.

"I see nothing but fabulous architecture when you look down here…you see people in all these offices working," Zahra said. "Why would we move out of a paid for building, into a lease space for eternity?"

Arena speculation adds pressure

There has been public discussion about building a new arena for the Dallas Mavericks, but Zahra said the City Hall property is not the right location. He believes repairing the building is the most responsible course of action.

"Save City Hall. It's not impossible. It's financially not correct to spend this type of money to move out of city hall into another building," Zahra said.

Cost estimates still to come

City leaders did not discuss a final price tag on Wednesday, but a previous report estimated repairs could cost about $329 million. Updated estimates and the full repair plan will be reviewed during the second phase, scheduled for June 3.