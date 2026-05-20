Dallas council weighs costly City Hall repairs but delays decision Dallas City Council spent the day discussing — but not deciding on — the future of Dallas City Hall. Members reviewed two possible repair plans if the city chooses not to sell the building. One option would require everyone to vacate City Hall for about five years while major repairs are completed. The other would spread repairs over roughly ten years, allowing staff to remain in the building during the work. Public comments were still underway as the council meeting continued.